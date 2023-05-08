NAMRU San Antonio attends 4th Military Medical Industry Day

SAN ANTONIO - (May 2, 2023) – Scientists and researchers assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio attended the 4th Military Medical Industry Day (MMID) hosted by VelocityTX, a subsidiary of Texas Research & Technology Foundation, the City of San Antonio, and Bexar County at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center. The following tri-service sessions were conducted: Blood and Shock Resuscitation/Hemorrhage and Edema Control + Organ Function Support; Combat Wound Care I (infection/sepsis: diagnosis, treatment, prevention); Combat Wound Care II (burns: assessment and treatment); Battlefield Pain Management + Traumatic Brain Injury/Polytrauma Related; Engineering, Automation, and Technology (includes Bioengineering, 3D printing); Dental/Maxillofacial Injury/Surgery Research and Development; and Military Medical Simulation/Education/Training. The MMID provides a platform for innovators and entrepreneurs to learn about military medical requirements, available funding sources to support research and development, and ways to work with the military. NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense (DoD) personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC) in Silver Spring, Md. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

