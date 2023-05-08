Defense Logistics Agency Director Navy Vice Adm. Michelle Skubic addresses industry partners May 3 at the DLA Supply Chain Alliance Conference and Exhibition at the Greater Richmond Convention Center in Richmond, Virginia. Photo by Chris Lynch
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2023 11:00
|Photo ID:
|7783348
|VIRIN:
|230504-D-HE260-0001
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|919.67 KB
|Location:
|RICHMOND, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Conference highlights supply chain resiliency, modernization, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Conference highlights supply chain resiliency, modernization
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT