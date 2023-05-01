Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-182FA Chaplin hands out care packages delivered by Operation Gratitude [Image 4 of 5]

    1-182FA Chaplin hands out care packages delivered by Operation Gratitude

    ADAZI, LATVIA

    05.06.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Chaplin Nicholas Swab, Chaplin for 1-182nd Field Artillery Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, hands out items to the unit’s soldiers from care packages that were delivered by Operation Gratitude at Tactical Forward Operating Site Adazi, Latvia, May 07, 2023. Chaplains are the military's religious leaders. They are responsible for tending to the spiritual and moral well-being of service members and their families. The chaplain's responsibilities include performing religious rites, conducting worship services and providing confidential counseling.

    DefenderEurope StrongerTogether 1 182nd MIARNG

