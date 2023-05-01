U.S. Army Chaplin Nicholas Swab, Chaplin for 1-182nd Field Artillery Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, hands out items to the unit’s soldiers from care packages that were delivered by Operation Gratitude at Tactical Forward Operating Site Adazi, Latvia, May 07, 2023. Chaplains are the military's religious leaders. They are responsible for tending to the spiritual and moral well-being of service members and their families. The chaplain's responsibilities include performing religious rites, conducting worship services and providing confidential counseling.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2023 Date Posted: 05.08.2023 10:51 Photo ID: 7783315 VIRIN: 230507-Z-PJ003-1052 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 0 B Location: ADAZI, LV Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1-182FA Chaplin hands out care packages delivered by Operation Gratitude [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Patrick Mayabb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.