Recruit Training Command's Battle of Coral Sea Anniversary

Recruit Training Command’s (RTC) Petty Officer Association Sailor 360 Committee and Chief Petty Officer Association Heritage Committee host a base wide run to commemorate the Battle of Coral Sea anniversary on May 8, 2023. Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. Training includes five warfighting competencies of firefighting, damage control, seamanship, watch standing, and small arms handling and marksmanship along with physical fitness and lessons in Navy heritage and core values, Warrior Toughness, Life Skills, teamwork, and discipline. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher)

