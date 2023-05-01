Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan National Guard joins Latvian partners to honor victims of World War II [Image 6 of 7]

    Michigan National Guard joins Latvian partners to honor victims of World War II

    RIGA, LATVIA

    05.08.2023

    Photo by Capt. Andrew Layton 

    Michigan National Guard

    Latvian President Egils Levits participates in a wreath laying ceremony alongside Latvian and U.S. military leaders, officials, and diplomatic representatives at Riga Brethren Cemetary, Riga, Latvia, on May 8, 2023. While May 8th is a day to remember Europe's liberation from Nazi Germany during World War II, Latvians and many others suffered for decades under Soviet occupation until finally regaining their freedom. Michigan and Latvia have had a mutually beneficial defense cooperation under the State Partnership Program since 1993 (National Guard photo by Capt. Andrew Layton).

    Date Taken: 05.08.2023
    Date Posted: 05.08.2023 08:17
    Photo ID: 7782867
    VIRIN: 230508-F-VX133-506
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.25 MB
    Location: RIGA, LV 
    This work, Michigan National Guard joins Latvian partners to honor victims of World War II [Image 7 of 7], by Capt. Andrew Layton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. European Command
    National Guard Bureau
    U.S. Army
    USAREUR
    Latvia
    StrongerTogether

