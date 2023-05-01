Michigan National Guard joins Latvian partners to honor victims of World War II

U.S. Army Maj. Mark Kraus, Michigan National Guard executive officer to the adjutant general, prepares for a wreath laying ceremony alongside Latvian military leaders, officials, and diplomatic representatives at Riga Brethren Cemetary, Riga, Latvia, on May 8, 2023. While May 8th is a day to remember Europe's liberation from Nazi Germany during World War II, Latvians and many others suffered for decades under Soviet occupation until finally regaining their freedom. Michigan and Latvia have had a mutually beneficial defense cooperation under the State Partnership Program since 1993 (National Guard photo by Capt. Andrew Layton).

