    AASAB Conducts Coalition Security Forces Training [Image 19 of 22]

    AASAB Conducts Coalition Security Forces Training

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    05.03.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron and Italian Military Police vehicle stop and search at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, May 4, 2023. Trainees took part in room clearing, vehicle stop and searches, and fire and movement drills. Joint training allows for better cooperation between countries during security operations, helping service members understand each other's tactics and training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen)

