AASAB Conducts Coalition Security Forces Training

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron and Italian Joint Tactical Air Controllers practice room clearing at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, May 4, 2023. Trainees took part in room clearing, vehicle stop and searches, and fire and movement drills. Joint training allows for better cooperation between countries during security operations, helping service members understand each other's tactics and training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen)

