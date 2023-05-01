U.S. Army Sgt. Cedric Fields (left) and Sgt. James Reeves III, petroleum supply specialists with the 493D Petroleum Support Company, 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, clean excess fuel off of a hose after refueling during Combined Resolve 18 at Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Germany, May 7, 2023. Combined Resolve 18 is a U.S. Army exercise consisting of over 4,000 service members, allies, and partners from 15 countries, and is designed to assess units’ abilities to conduct combat operations effectively in a multi-domain battlespace.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2023 Date Posted: 05.08.2023 06:14 Photo ID: 7782722 VIRIN: 230507-A-RE517-1042 Resolution: 6000x3376 Size: 10.47 MB Location: HOENFELS, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combined Resolve 18 Requires Support from all Angles [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Ty Baggerly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.