    Combined Resolve 18 Requires Support from all Angles [Image 3 of 4]

    Combined Resolve 18 Requires Support from all Angles

    HOENFELS, GERMANY

    05.07.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Ty Baggerly 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. Cedric Fields (middle) and Sgt. James Reeves III, petroleum supply specialists with the 493D Petroleum Support Company, 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, attach a fuel hose during refueling during Combined Resolve 18 at Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Germany, May 7, 2023. Combined Resolve 18 is a U.S. Army exercise consisting of over 4,000 service members, allies, and partners from 15 countries, and is designed to assess units’ abilities to conduct combat operations effectively in a multi-domain battlespace. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ty Baggerly)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2023
    Date Posted: 05.08.2023 06:14
    Photo ID: 7782721
    VIRIN: 230507-A-RE517-1031
    Resolution: 6000x3376
    Size: 8.89 MB
    Location: HOENFELS, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined Resolve 18 Requires Support from all Angles [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Ty Baggerly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JMRC
    Hoenfels
    StrongerTogether
    7thATC

