U.S. Army Spc. Arianna Flores, a petroleum supply specialist with the 493D Petroleum Support Company, 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, refuels a vehicle during Combined Resolve 18 at Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Germany, May 7, 2023. Combined Resolve 18 is a U.S. Army exercise consisting of over 4,000 service members, allies, and partners from 15 countries, and is designed to assess units’ abilities to conduct combat operations effectively in a multi-domain battlespace. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Myenn LaMotta)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2023 06:14
|Photo ID:
|7782717
|VIRIN:
|230508-A-JW284-1005
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.71 MB
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combined Resolve 18 [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Myenn LaMotta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
