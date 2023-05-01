U.S. Army Sgt. Joseph Corpening (left) and Spc. Brittney Potts (right), petroleum supply specialists with the 493D Petroleum Support Company, 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, refuel a vehicle during Combined Resolve 18 at Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Germany, May 7, 2023. Combined Resolve 18 is a U.S. Army exercise consisting of over 4,000 service members, allies, and partners from 15 countries, and is designed to assess units’ abilities to conduct combat operations effectively in a multi-domain battlespace. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Myenn LaMotta)

