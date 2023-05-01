Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined Resolve 18

    Combined Resolve 18

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    05.07.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Myenn LaMotta 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Army Spc. Brittney Potts (middle) and Sgt. James Reyes (right), petroleum supply specialists with the 493D Petroleum Support Company, 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, refuel a vehicle during Combined Resolve 18 at Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Germany, May 7, 2023. Combined Resolve 18 is a U.S. Army exercise consisting of over 4,000 service members, allies, and partners from 15 countries, and is designed to assess units’ abilities to conduct combat operations effectively in a multi-domain battlespace. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Myenn LaMotta)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2023
    Date Posted: 05.08.2023 06:14
    Photo ID: 7782713
    VIRIN: 230508-A-JW284-1001
    Resolution: 6267x4178
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined Resolve 18 [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Myenn LaMotta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hohenfels
    JMRC
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve

