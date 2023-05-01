2D Cavalry Change of Responsibility

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Dennis Doyle, 35th Command Sgt. Maj., assumes responsibility of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment during the Change of Responsibility on Tower Barracks, Germany, May 5, 2023. The Change of Responsibility is for Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Pingel to relinquish responsibility of the regiment to Command Sgt. Maj. Dennis Doyle. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Riel)

