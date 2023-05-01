U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Pingel, outgoing 34th Command Sgt. Maj., gives a speech during the Change of Responsibility on Tower Barracks, Germany, May 5, 2023. The Change of Responsibility is for Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Pingel to relinquish responsibility of the regiment to Command Sgt. Maj. Dennis Doyle. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Riel)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2023 03:12
|Photo ID:
|7782481
|VIRIN:
|230505-A-BA691-0111
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|23.86 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2D Cavalry Change of Responsibility [Image 25 of 25], by SGT Austin Riel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
