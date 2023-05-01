U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Dennis Doyle, left, incoming 35th Command Sgt. Maj., Col. Rob McCrystal, center, 82nd Commander of 2nd Cavalry Regiment, and Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Pingel, right, outgoing 34th Command Sgt. Maj., render honors to the nation during the Change of Responsibility on Tower Barracks, Germany, May 5, 2023. The Change of Responsibility is for Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Pingel to relinquish responsibility of the regiment to Command Sgt. Maj. Dennis Doyle. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Riel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2023 Date Posted: 05.08.2023 03:12 Photo ID: 7782475 VIRIN: 230505-A-BA691-0078 Resolution: 7632x5088 Size: 20.6 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2D Cavalry Change of Responsibility [Image 25 of 25], by SGT Austin Riel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.