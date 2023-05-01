Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2D Cavalry Change of Responsibility [Image 15 of 25]

    2D Cavalry Change of Responsibility

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Austin Riel 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Mrs. Tasha Pingel, wife of U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Pingel, outgoing Command Sgt. Maj., receives a bouquet of red roses for her dedication to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment during the Change of Responsibility on Tower Barracks, Germany, May 5, 2023. The Change of Responsibility is for Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Pingel to relinquish responsibility of the regiment to Command Sgt. Maj. Dennis Doyle. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Riel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2023
    Date Posted: 05.08.2023 03:11
    Photo ID: 7782474
    VIRIN: 230505-A-BA691-0064
    Resolution: 7695x5130
    Size: 23.54 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2D Cavalry Change of Responsibility [Image 25 of 25], by SGT Austin Riel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2D Cavalry Change of Responsibility
    2D Cavalry Change of Responsibility
    2D Cavalry Change of Responsibility
    2D Cavalry Change of Responsibility
    2D Cavalry Change of Responsibility
    2D Cavalry Change of Responsibility
    2D Cavalry Change of Responsibility
    2D Cavalry Change of Responsibility
    2D Cavalry Change of Responsibility
    2D Cavalry Change of Responsibility
    2D Cavalry Change of Responsibility
    2D Cavalry Change of Responsibility
    2D Cavalry Change of Responsibility
    2D Cavalry Change of Responsibility
    2D Cavalry Change of Responsibility
    2D Cavalry Change of Responsibility
    2D Cavalry Change of Responsibility
    2D Cavalry Change of Responsibility
    2D Cavalry Change of Responsibility
    2D Cavalry Change of Responsibility
    2D Cavalry Change of Responsibility
    2D Cavalry Change of Responsibility
    2D Cavalry Change of Responsibility
    2D Cavalry Change of Responsibility
    2D Cavalry Change of Responsibility

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    2CR
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT