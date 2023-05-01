2D Cavalry Change of Responsibility

Mrs. Tasha Pingel, wife of U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Pingel, outgoing Command Sgt. Maj., receives a bouquet of red roses for her dedication to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment during the Change of Responsibility on Tower Barracks, Germany, May 5, 2023. The Change of Responsibility is for Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Pingel to relinquish responsibility of the regiment to Command Sgt. Maj. Dennis Doyle. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Riel)

