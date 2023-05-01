Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Truxtun Suez Canal Transit [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Truxtun Suez Canal Transit

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    05.06.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kenneth Blair 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230506-N-JO162-1078 SUEZ CANAL (May 6, 2023) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Chase Bishop, left, and Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class David Diaz stand watch aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) during a transit of the Suez Canal, May 6, 2023. Truxtun is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kenneth Blair)

    IMAGE INFO

    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    Suez Canal
    Middle East
    USS Truxtun

