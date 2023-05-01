USS Truxtun Suez Canal Transit

230506-N-JO162-1078 SUEZ CANAL (May 6, 2023) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Chase Bishop, left, and Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class David Diaz stand watch aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) during a transit of the Suez Canal, May 6, 2023. Truxtun is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kenneth Blair)

