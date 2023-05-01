230506-N-JO162-1030 SUEZ CANAL (May 6, 2023) Fire Controlman (Aegis) 3rd Class Jonathan Campbell, left, and Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Austin McFatter stand watch aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) during a transit of the Suez Canal, May 6, 2023. Truxtun is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kenneth Blair)
This work, USS Truxtun Suez Canal Transit [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Kenneth Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
