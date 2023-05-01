230428-N-JB475-0054

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mikal Chapman 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Sailors assigned to USS BOXER (LHD 4) cut a cake after a special event held on the mess decks for “Denim Day” in order to bring awareness to Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR). Denim Day was first celebrated in 1999 when an Italian court granted the appeal of a rapist and overturned his sentence sparking world-wide outrage and protests. Italian women showed up to work wearing denim jeans and other clothing articles in response. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mikal Chapman)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2023
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
