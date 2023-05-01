230428-N-JB475-0025

Logistic Specialist First Class Ajile Adams, assigned to USS BOXER (LHD 4) and a native of Jersey City, New Jersey, speaks during a Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) special event held on the mess decks for “Denim Day” in order to bring awareness to the program. Denim Day was first celebrated in 1999 when an Italian court granted the appeal of a rapist and overturned his sentence sparking world-wide outrage and protests. Italian women showed up to work wearing denim jeans and other clothing articles in response. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mikal Chapman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2023 Date Posted: 05.08.2023 00:31 Photo ID: 7782418 VIRIN: 230428-N-JB475-0025 Resolution: 3994x2663 Size: 1.02 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 230428-N-JB475-0025 [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Mikal Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.