230503-N-JB475-0001
Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Brian Wilkinson, a native of Fredrick, Colorado, polishes a firemain pump aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4). Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Roland Ardon)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2023 00:31
|Photo ID:
|7782416
|VIRIN:
|230503-N-JB475-0001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|915.94 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 230503-N-JB475-0001 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Roland M Ardon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT