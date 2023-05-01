230505-N-JB475-1012
SAN DIEGO (May 5, 2023) Fireman Spencer McKinney, a native of Los Angeles, conducts training during combat systems ship’s qualification trials in the combat information center. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Roland Ardon)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2023 00:31
|Photo ID:
|7782414
|VIRIN:
|230505-N-JB475-1012
|Resolution:
|4714x3138
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 230505-N-JB475-1012 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Roland M Ardon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT