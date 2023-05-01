Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    230505-N-JB475-1012 [Image 1 of 3]

    230505-N-JB475-1012

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Roland M Ardon 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    230505-N-JB475-1012
    SAN DIEGO (May 5, 2023) Fireman Spencer McKinney, a native of Los Angeles, conducts training during combat systems ship’s qualification trials in the combat information center. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Roland Ardon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2023
    Date Posted: 05.08.2023 00:31
    Photo ID: 7782414
    VIRIN: 230505-N-JB475-1012
    Resolution: 4714x3138
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    TAGS

    Combat Information Center
    USS Boxer

