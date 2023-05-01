Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USPACFLT Visits COMLOG WESTPAC [Image 8 of 8]

    USPACFLT Visits COMLOG WESTPAC

    SINGAPORE

    05.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jomark Almazan 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    230505-N-DB724-0074 SINGAPORE (May 5, 2023) Adm. Samuel Paparo, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, is given a tour of the Joint Logistics Operations Center (JLOC) by Rear Adm. Mark A. Melson, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/ Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/ CTF 73), during a scheduled visit to Sembawang Naval Installation (SNI), May 5. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional Allies and partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jomark A. Almazan/Released)

    PACFLT
    COMLOG WESTPAC
    CLWP

