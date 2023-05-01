USPACFLT Visits COMLOG WESTPAC

230505-N-DB724-0074 SINGAPORE (May 5, 2023) Adm. Samuel Paparo, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, is given a tour of the Joint Logistics Operations Center (JLOC) by Rear Adm. Mark A. Melson, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/ Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/ CTF 73), during a scheduled visit to Sembawang Naval Installation (SNI), May 5. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional Allies and partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jomark A. Almazan/Released)

