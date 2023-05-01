230505-N-DB724-0053 SINGAPORE (May 5, 2023) Adm. Samuel Paparo, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, presents Master-at-Arms 1st Class Willie Sears, assigned to Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/ Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/ CTF 73), with a coin during a scheduled visit to Sembawang Naval Installation (SNI), May 5. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional Allies and partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jomark A. Almazan/Released)

Date Taken: 05.04.2023 Date Posted: 05.08.2023 USPACFLT Visits COMLOG WESTPAC, by PO2 Jomark Almazan