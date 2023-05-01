USPACFLT Visits COMLOG WESTPAC

230505-N-DB724-0030 SINGAPORE (May 5, 2023) Capt. Thomas Jenkins, Deputy Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/ Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/ CTF 73), center, and Master Chief Information Systems Technician Arthur Dunford, left, assigned to COMLOG WESTPAC/ CTF 73, greet Adm.

Samuel Paparo, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, during a scheduled visit to Sembawang Naval Installation (SNI), May 5. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional Allies and partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jomark A. Almazan/Released)

