USPACFLT Visits COMLOG WESTPAC

230505-N-DB724-0012 SINGAPORE (May 5, 2023) Adm. Samuel Paparo, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, right, meets with Cmdr. Tim Hutchins, commanding officer of Royal Navy’s British Defence Singapore Support Unit, left, during a scheduled visit to Sembawang Naval Installation (SNI), May 5. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jomark A. Almazan/Released)

