USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) launches small boat off Alamagan Island for medical evacuation

The USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) crew launches their small boat off Alamagan Island for a medical evacuation a 30-year-old man with head and neck injuries from Alamagan Island to Saipan arriving on May 7, 2023. The crew safely embarked the man and delivered him to awaiting emergency medical personnel in Saipan in stable condition. Alamagan is 140 nautical miles north of Saipan. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Freddy Hofschneider)

