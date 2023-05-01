Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) launches small boat off Alamagan Island for medical evacuation [Image 2 of 3]

    USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) launches small boat off Alamagan Island for medical evacuation

    ALAMAGAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    05.07.2023

    Photo by Lt. Freddy Hofschneider 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    The USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) crew launches their small boat off Alamagan Island for a medical evacuation a 30-year-old man with head and neck injuries from Alamagan Island to Saipan arriving on May 7, 2023. The crew safely embarked the man and delivered him to awaiting emergency medical personnel in Saipan in stable condition. Alamagan is 140 nautical miles north of Saipan. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Freddy Hofschneider)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2023
    Date Posted: 05.07.2023 22:09
    Photo ID: 7782343
    VIRIN: 230507-G-G0020-227
    Resolution: 2500x1875
    Size: 2.91 MB
    Location: ALAMAGAN, MP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) launches small boat off Alamagan Island for medical evacuation [Image 3 of 3], by LT Freddy Hofschneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Coast Guard transfers injured man to EMS in Saipan
    USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) launches small boat off Alamagan Island for medical evacuation
    USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) approaches Alamagan Island for medical evacuation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Coast Guard medically evacuates injured man from Alamagan Island to Saipan in CNMI

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAR
    Coast Guard
    CGatSea
    WPC1140
    Amalagan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT