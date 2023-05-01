U.S. Coast Guard transfers injured man to EMS in Saipan

The USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) crew, with assistance from the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Department of Fire and EMS, transfers a 30-year-old man with head and neck injuries from Alamagan Island to Saipan arriving on May 8, 2023. The crew safely embarked the man and delivered him to awaiting emergency medical personnel in Saipan in stable condition. Alamagan is 140 nautical miles north of Saipan. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Breandan Muldowney)

