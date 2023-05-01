Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard transfers injured man to EMS in Saipan [Image 1 of 3]

    U.S. Coast Guard transfers injured man to EMS in Saipan

    SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    05.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Breandan Muldowney 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    The USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) crew, with assistance from the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Department of Fire and EMS, transfers a 30-year-old man with head and neck injuries from Alamagan Island to Saipan arriving on May 8, 2023. The crew safely embarked the man and delivered him to awaiting emergency medical personnel in Saipan in stable condition. Alamagan is 140 nautical miles north of Saipan. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Breandan Muldowney)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2023
    VIRIN: 230507-G-G0020-087
    Location: SAIPAN, MP 
    This work, U.S. Coast Guard transfers injured man to EMS in Saipan [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Breandan Muldowney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SAR
    Coast Guard
    Saipan
    CGatSea
    WPC1140

