Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Hagemeier retires at Camp Murrey, Washington, May 5, 2023. Hagemeier transitioned to the Washington State National Guard August 15, 1993. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. John Stauffer)
