Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Hagemeier Retires [Image 4 of 5]

    Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Hagemeier Retires

    UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Spc. John Stauffer 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Hagemeier retires at Camp Murrey, Washington, May 5, 2023. Hagemeier transitioned to the Washington State National Guard August 15, 1993. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. John Stauffer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2023
    Date Posted: 05.07.2023 17:26
    Photo ID: 7782161
    VIRIN: 230505-Z-PA985-0152
    Resolution: 6066x4844
    Size: 45.62 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Hagemeier Retires [Image 5 of 5], by SPC John Stauffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Hagemeier Retires
    Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Hagemeier Retires
    Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Hagemeier Retires
    Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Hagemeier Retires
    Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Hagemeier Retires

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Retirement

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT