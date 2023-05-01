Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Hagemeier retires at Camp Murrey, Washington, May 5, 2023. Hagemeier is a field artillery specilist and has spent the majority of his career in this field. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. John Stauffer)

