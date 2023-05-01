Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Hagemeier retires at Camp Murrey, Washington, May 5, 2023. Hagemeier ended his career as the Washington Army National Guard coordinator for all the units in the state. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. John Stauffer)

