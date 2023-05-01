Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mission Support Group group photo [Image 1 of 2]

    Mission Support Group group photo

    ST. JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Janae Masoner 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Airmen of the 139th Mission Support Group, Missouri Air National Guard, pose for a group photo the morning of guard drill at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, May 7, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Janae Masoner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2023
    Date Posted: 05.07.2023 15:48
    Photo ID: 7782095
    VIRIN: 230507-Z-FP794-0082
    Resolution: 4837x3218
    Size: 2.93 MB
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mission Support Group group photo [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Janae Masoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mission Support Group group photo
    Civil Engineering Squadron group photo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Missouri Air National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    United States Air Force
    St. Joseph
    Rosecrans Air National Guard Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT