Airman retires after 24 years of service

Master Sgt. Matthew Price, Security Forces Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, is presented the Security Forces Squadron guide-on as a gift during his retirement ceremony at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, May 6, 2023. Price was both a security forces defender and wing recruiter throughout his 24 years of service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Janae Masoner)

