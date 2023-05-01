Airman retires after 24 years of service

Master Sgt. Matthew Price, Security Forces Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, is awarded the Meritorious Service Medal during his retirement ceremony at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, May 6, 2023. Price was both a security forces defender and wing recruiter throughout his 24 years of service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Janae Masoner)

