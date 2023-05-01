Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman retires after 24 years of service [Image 2 of 5]

    Airman retires after 24 years of service

    ST. JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Janae Masoner 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Master Sgt. Matthew Price, Security Forces Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, is awarded the Meritorious Service Medal during his retirement ceremony at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, May 6, 2023. Price was both a security forces defender and wing recruiter throughout his 24 years of service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Janae Masoner)

    TAGS

    Missouri Air National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    United States Air Force
    St. Joseph
    Rosecrans Air National Guard Base

