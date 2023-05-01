Checking Out a C-130 Hercules

A firefighter from the Metropolitan Airports Commission’s Fire Department secures a door on a C-130 Hercules in St. Paul, Minn., May 1, 2023. The firefighter attended a training session that familiarized them with the emergency procedures and various exit points of the C-130.
(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Amy M. Lovgren)
