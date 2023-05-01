A firefighter from the Metropolitan Airports Commission’s Fire Department secures a door on a C-130 Hercules in St. Paul, Minn., May 1, 2023. The firefighter attended a training session that familiarized them with the emergency procedures and various exit points of the C-130.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Amy M. Lovgren)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2023 Date Posted: 05.07.2023 14:27 Photo ID: 7781967 VIRIN: 230501-Z-LY731-1099 Resolution: 3300x2550 Size: 1.77 MB Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Checking Out a C-130 Hercules [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Amy Lovgren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.