Checking Out a C-130 Hercules

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyler Marr, 109th Airlift Squadron, demonstrates how to open a door on a C-130 Herucle in St. Paul, Minn., May 1, 2023. Firefighters from the Metropolitan Airports Commission’s Fire Department attended a training session that familiarized them with the emergency procedures and various exit points of the C-130.
(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Amy M. Lovgren)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2023 14:26
