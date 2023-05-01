U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Nathan Sole, 109th Airlift Squadron, hosts a class on egress training from a C-130 Herucle with the Metropolitan Airports Commission’s Fire Department in St. Paul, Minn., May 1, 2023. The training aimed to familiarize the firefighters with the emergency procedures and various exit points of the C-130.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Amy M. Lovgren)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2023 Date Posted: 05.07.2023 14:25 Photo ID: 7781965 VIRIN: 230501-Z-LY731-1028 Resolution: 3300x2550 Size: 1.71 MB Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Checking Out a C-130 Hercules [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Amy Lovgren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.