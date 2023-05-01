Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Checking Out a C-130 Hercules

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Amy Lovgren 

    133rd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Nathan Sole and Staff Sgt. Tyler Marr, 109th Airlift Squadron, host a class on egress training from a C-130 Herucle with the Metropolitan Airports Commission’s Fire Department in St. Paul, Minn., May 1, 2023. The training aimed to familiarize the firefighters with the emergency procedures and various exit points of the C-130.
    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Amy M. Lovgren)

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Minnesota National Guard
    Minnesota Air National Guard
    133 Airlift Wing
    Metropolitan Airports Commission’s Fire Department

