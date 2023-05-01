Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ohio Army National Guard competes in 2023 Regional IV ARNG Best Warrior Competition [Image 2 of 2]

    Ohio Army National Guard competes in 2023 Regional IV ARNG Best Warrior Competition

    NEWTON FALLS, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2023

    Photo by Spc. Carleeann Smiddy 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Pfc. Max Walls, military police officer, 324th Military Police Company, 437th Military Police Battalion, 73rd Troop Command, Ohio Army National Guard, stands off the range during the 2023 Region IV Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center in Newton Falls, Ohio, May 4, 2023. Walls placed second out of seven enlisted Soldiers who competed for Soldier of the Year in the BWC. The events included land navigation, marksmanship, weapons skills, medical and radio skills and an appearance board, among other events. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Carleeann Smiddy / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2023
    Date Posted: 05.07.2023 14:42
    Photo ID: 7781961
    VIRIN: 230504-Z-AJ708-2007
    Resolution: 3636x5090
    Size: 14.77 MB
    Location: NEWTON FALLS, OH, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ohio Army National Guard competes in 2023 Regional IV ARNG Best Warrior Competition [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Carleeann Smiddy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ohio Army National Guard competes in 2023 Regional IV ARNG Best Warrior Competition
    Ohio Army National Guard competes in 2023 Regional IV ARNG Best Warrior Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    BWC
    Region IV Best Warrior Competition
    Region IV BWC
    Army National Guard BWC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT