    114th Fighter Wing Force Support Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 2 of 2]

    114th Fighter Wing Force Support Squadron welcomes new commander

    SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Travis Schuring, director of support, Headquarters, South Dakota Air National Guard, gives a speech to 114th Airmen and their family during a change of command ceremony in which he relinquished command of the Force Support Squadron, Joe Foss Field, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, May 6, 2023. Maj. Nilofar Johnson, previous director of operations for the 114th Force Support Squadron, took command of the squadron during the ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2023
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US 
    This work, 114th Fighter Wing Force Support Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Jorrie Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    change of command ceremony
    114th Force Support Squadron

