114th Fighter Wing Force Support Squadron welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Travis Schuring, director of support, Headquarters, South Dakota Air National Guard, gives a speech to 114th Airmen and their family during a change of command ceremony in which he relinquished command of the Force Support Squadron, Joe Foss Field, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, May 6, 2023. Maj. Nilofar Johnson, previous director of operations for the 114th Force Support Squadron, took command of the squadron during the ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

