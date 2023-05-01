Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 4 of 7]

    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Thomas Lamptey, Air Demonstration Squadron Thunderbirds non-commissioned officer in charge of airlift operations, smiles while giving a speech to students at Hampton High School, Virginia, May 5, 2023. Lampton joined the USAF in 2011 and currently serves with the Thunderbirds, securing airlifts from a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III and or two Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules, certifying that the equipment containing hazardous material is properly handled and the safety of those on board is ensured. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2023
    Date Posted: 05.07.2023 09:51
    Photo ID: 7781584
    VIRIN: 230505-F-PG418-1082
    Resolution: 4447x3431
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Thunderbirds
    Air Show
    Langley Air Force Base
    Hampton High School
    Air Power Over Hampton Roads 2023

