JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Thomas Lamptey, Air Demonstration Squadron Thunderbirds non-commissioned officer in charge of airlift operations, smiles while giving a speech to students at Hampton High School, Virginia, May 5, 2023. Lampton joined the USAF in 2011 and currently serves with the Thunderbirds, securing airlifts from a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III and or two Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules, certifying that the equipment containing hazardous material is properly handled and the safety of those on board is ensured. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

