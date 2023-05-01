Leopard 2A7V MBTs of Panzerbataillon 393 armor battalion train on Capo Teulada Traning Area

Leopard 2A7V main battle tanks of Panzerbataillon 393 armor battalion conduct first tactical training of the Capo Teulada Training Area during the NATO Exercise Nobel Jump 2023. The armor battalion and its MBTs belong to Panzergrenadierbrigade 37 that provides the core of the VJTF 2023 and leads it. The Leopard 2A7V is the most modern variant of the MBT in service with the German Army and Panzerbataillon 393 was the first unit to be equipped with it. Home base of the armor battalion is Bad Frankenhausen in the Free State of Saxony in the East of Germany.

