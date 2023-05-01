Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Leopard 2A7V MBTs of Panzerbataillon 393 armor battalion train on Capo Teulada Traning Area [Image 3 of 15]

    Leopard 2A7V MBTs of Panzerbataillon 393 armor battalion train on Capo Teulada Traning Area

    CAPO TEULADA TRAINING AREA, ITALY

    05.05.2023

    Photo by OR-8 Carl Schulze 

    Allied Joint Force Command Naples     

    Leopard 2A7V main battle tanks of Panzerbataillon 393 armor battalion conduct first tactical training of the Capo Teulada Training Area during the NATO Exercise Nobel Jump 2023. The armor battalion and its MBTs belong to Panzergrenadierbrigade 37 that provides the core of the VJTF 2023 and leads it. The Leopard 2A7V is the most modern variant of the MBT in service with the German Army and Panzerbataillon 393 was the first unit to be equipped with it. Home base of the armor battalion is Bad Frankenhausen in the Free State of Saxony in the East of Germany.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2023
    Date Posted: 05.07.2023 08:46
    Photo ID: 7781427
    VIRIN: 230505-O-D0455-0300
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 7.33 MB
    Location: CAPO TEULADA TRAINING AREA, IT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leopard 2A7V MBTs of Panzerbataillon 393 armor battalion train on Capo Teulada Traning Area [Image 15 of 15], by OR-8 Carl Schulze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Leopard 2A7V MBTs of Panzerbataillon 393 armor battalion train on Capo Teulada Traning Area
    Leopard 2A7V MBTs of Panzerbataillon 393 armor battalion train on Capo Teulada Traning Area
    Leopard 2A7V MBTs of Panzerbataillon 393 armor battalion train on Capo Teulada Traning Area
    Leopard 2A7V MBTs of Panzerbataillon 393 armor battalion train on Capo Teulada Traning Area
    Leopard 2A7V MBTs of Panzerbataillon 393 armor battalion train on Capo Teulada Traning Area
    Leopard 2A7V MBTs of Panzerbataillon 393 armor battalion train on Capo Teulada Traning Area
    Leopard 2A7V MBTs of Panzerbataillon 393 armor battalion train on Capo Teulada Traning Area
    Leopard 2A7V MBTs of Panzerbataillon 393 armor battalion train on Capo Teulada Traning Area
    Leopard 2A7V MBTs of Panzerbataillon 393 armor battalion train on Capo Teulada Traning Area
    Leopard 2A7V MBTs of Panzerbataillon 393 armor battalion train on Capo Teulada Traning Area
    Leopard 2A7V MBTs of Panzerbataillon 393 armor battalion train on Capo Teulada Traning Area
    Leopard 2A7V MBTs of Panzerbataillon 393 armor battalion train on Capo Teulada Traning Area
    Leopard 2A7V MBTs of Panzerbataillon 393 armor battalion train on Capo Teulada Traning Area
    Leopard 2A7V MBTs of Panzerbataillon 393 armor battalion train on Capo Teulada Traning Area
    Leopard 2A7V MBTs of Panzerbataillon 393 armor battalion train on Capo Teulada Traning Area

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Leopard
    #VJTF
    #NobleJump23
    #VJTF23
    #NobelJump23
    #AN-124main battle tank
    #Panzerbataillon 393

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT