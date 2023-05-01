Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    30th Mountain Battalion Training [Combined Resolve 18] [Image 6 of 10]

    30th Mountain Battalion Training [Combined Resolve 18]

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Joshua Zayas 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Romanian soldier assigned to the 30th Mountain Battalion pulls security with his rocket launcher during Combined Resolve 18 in Hohenfels, Germany, May 5, 2023. Combined Resolve 18 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa-directed combat training exercise for the U.S. Army’s 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, as well as our NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Zayas, mass communication specialist, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2023
    Date Posted: 05.07.2023 05:41
    Photo ID: 7781291
    VIRIN: 230505-A-SF775-352
    Resolution: 6082x3544
    Size: 14.19 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 30th Mountain Battalion Training [Combined Resolve 18] [Image 10 of 10], by PFC Joshua Zayas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    30th Mountain Battalion Training [Combined Resolve 18]
    30th Mountain Battalion Training [Combined Resolve 18]
    30th Mountain Battalion Training [Combined Resolve 18]
    30th Mountain Battalion Training [Combined Resolve 18]
    30th Mountain Battalion Training [Combined Resolve 18]
    30th Mountain Battalion Training [Combined Resolve 18]
    30th Mountain Battalion Training [Combined Resolve 18]
    30th Mountain Battalion Training [Combined Resolve 18]
    30th Mountain Battalion Training [Combined Resolve 18]
    30th Mountain Battalion Training [Combined Resolve 18]

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve
    WeAreNATO
    4thInfantryDivision

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT