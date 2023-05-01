30th Mountain Battalion Training [Combined Resolve 18]

Romanian soldiers assigned to the 30th Mountain Battalion unfold their equipment and set up their sleeping areas during Combined Resolve 18 in Hohenfels, Germany, May 5, 2023. Combined Resolve 18 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa-directed combat training exercise for the U.S. Army’s 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, as well as our NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Zayas, mass communication specialist, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office)

