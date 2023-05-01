Electronic Technician Specialist 3rd Class Brianna Fitzgerald, right, participates in an ice cream social on the mess deck aboard amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), May 5, 2023 in the Pacific Ocean. Ice cream socials are a tradition in the U.S. Navy as a way of boosting morale while at sea. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and John P. Murtha, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk)

