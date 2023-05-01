USS Paul Hamilton Damage Control Training

230504-N-NH267-1193 GULF OF OMAN (May 4, 2023) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) Fireman Shane Davidson, right, and Cryptologic Technician (Maintenance) 3rd Class Caleb Wooton prepare for damage control training aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), May 4, 2023, in the Gulf of Oman. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

